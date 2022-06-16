Some egoists land country into crisis, says Hamza

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday said that some egoists had created a crisis over the last three months.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party was held here on Wednesday under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz. The meeting was attended by ministers and the MPAs of PML-N and PPP.

Hamza said that the province could not be run in an uncertain situation as the budget couldn’t be presented during the last three days. “The opposition and the Speaker have staged a ploy and they have been exposed before the people,” he remarked. He pointed out that the government enjoyed a numerical majority in the assembly.

“They have played havoc with the law, but these tactics have failed, and the provincial budget was presented. The journey of serving the people will continue with humility,” he added. He said that the government was standing with the guardians of the constitution and the law. “If these officers had not performed their duties, the province would have become a banana republic. During the election of the chief minister, the uniformed officers were kicked and punched and everyone knows how the thugs in the House were clinging to the deputy speaker.

He said that they had not been able to prove corruption or money laundering of one penny, during the last four years. He added that it was also mentioned in the bail case that any proof of corruption was not found. It would be a relief budget and the MPAs should ensure their presence in the session, he remarked.

Provincial Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan said that every possible effort was made for reconciliation and the budget was put on hold due to childish moves. The governor holds the constitutional and legal authority to decide the time and place of the meeting, he added.