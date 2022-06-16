Our Staff Reporter

Succession documents to be received from NADRA across Balochistan: Dr Rubaba

QUETTA – The law of succession certificate and letters of administration has been enacted in Balochistan enabling an ordinary man to receive these documents from NADRA without any lawyer and complicated litigation, said parliamentary Secretary Law and  Affairs Balochistan Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi.

She was talking to Fauzia Shaheen, chairperson of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) who met her at the Law office on Wednesday. Balochistan Child Marriage Act, Violence Against Women, Home Based Workers Act and Women Property Act were discussed during the meeting. Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that strenuous efforts were afoot to formulate laws to ensure that all citizens enjoy exercising the basic rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan without any gender discrimination. Fauzia Shaheen, Chairperson CSW, on the occasion told Parliamentary secretary that a separate Women’s Property Act was necessary for the distribution of women’s legal and sharia share in inheritance and property.  “Necessary amendments were also required in the recently passed Home Based Workers Bill to prevent underage marriage, domestic violence and to protect the rights of women,”  She further said that the decision of the Supreme Court was placed before the officials of those departments who do not consider women eligible under the 5 percent quota for Government jobs, including Tehsildar and naib Tehsildar,” she maintained. Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the Commission on the Status of Women, Buledi said that in view of traditions of Balochistan, some issues related to legislation on women are pending but we are trying our best to convince the members of the Legislative Assembly for its early resolution.

She, however, assured that the effective legislation will be continued in consultation with the organizations working on women issues.

 

 

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

ACP Karachi to launch “Awami Theater Festival” today

Karachi

Sharjeel Memon hands over cheque of Rs5m grant to KUJ

Karachi

Turtles released in deep sea on World Sea Turtle Day

Karachi

‘Missing’ KU students return home

Karachi

PPP, PTI struggle to win over communities ahead of LG polls

Karachi

796 candidates appear for SAU Postgraduate programme entry test

Karachi

Road checking campaign to end today: Mukesh Kumar

Karachi

Admin grants exemption to medical stores, bakeries from scheduled business hours

Karachi

Chemistry paper leaked out in Sindh districts

Karachi

Rs21 billion allocated for payment of electricity dues, says CM Murad

1 of 1,234

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More