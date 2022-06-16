Succession documents to be received from NADRA across Balochistan: Dr Rubaba

QUETTA – The law of succession certificate and letters of administration has been enacted in Balochistan enabling an ordinary man to receive these documents from NADRA without any lawyer and complicated litigation, said parliamentary Secretary Law and Affairs Balochistan Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi.

She was talking to Fauzia Shaheen, chairperson of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) who met her at the Law office on Wednesday. Balochistan Child Marriage Act, Violence Against Women, Home Based Workers Act and Women Property Act were discussed during the meeting. Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that strenuous efforts were afoot to formulate laws to ensure that all citizens enjoy exercising the basic rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan without any gender discrimination. Fauzia Shaheen, Chairperson CSW, on the occasion told Parliamentary secretary that a separate Women’s Property Act was necessary for the distribution of women’s legal and sharia share in inheritance and property. “Necessary amendments were also required in the recently passed Home Based Workers Bill to prevent underage marriage, domestic violence and to protect the rights of women,” She further said that the decision of the Supreme Court was placed before the officials of those departments who do not consider women eligible under the 5 percent quota for Government jobs, including Tehsildar and naib Tehsildar,” she maintained. Expressing satisfaction over the performance of the Commission on the Status of Women, Buledi said that in view of traditions of Balochistan, some issues related to legislation on women are pending but we are trying our best to convince the members of the Legislative Assembly for its early resolution.

She, however, assured that the effective legislation will be continued in consultation with the organizations working on women issues.