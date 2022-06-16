TCL partners with Daraz

LAHORE – TCL – Pakistan’s leading electronics brand – has partnered with Daraz as co-sponsors yet again for Daraz Shopping Expo this summer. Customers can avail huge discounts on the entire product range including LED TVs, Smart TVs, DC Inverter ACs and Sound-bars from 15th to 22nd June. Apart from amazing discounts, customers can also avail free nationwide shipping and collectible vouchers with every purchase.

Putting customers at the heart of their business, TCL and Daraz continue to provide affordable solutions throughout the year with unparalleled offers.

TCL has also become a force to reckon with among the youth of Pakistan by introducing incredible smart devices that open up new avenues with IOT and provide unlimited entertainment and gaming solutions.

“In these unprecedented times, we aim to make TCL Pakistan within the reach of every customer. We are proud to partner with Daraz once again and create a platform to not only display our entire range but also offer discounts along with other additional benefits,” said Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing at TCL Pakistan.

Ibraheem Khan, Head of Brands at Daraz said, “Following the success of our previous collaborations, we are proud to partner with TCL once again to provide a seamless and hassle-free shopping experience to our customers from the comfort of their homes. We are confident that the offers at Daraz Shopping Expo will attract a lot of customers.”