Thousands of civilians trapped in eastern city running out of water

SEVERODONETSK – Thousands of civilians are trapped in the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk with a diminishing supply of water, the UN tells the BBC. It says an urgent situation is developing in the bunkers beneath the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians are taking shelter – in the key eastern city.
Russia has pledged to spend the day evacuating civilians holed up in the plant – though it’s not clear if it’s stopped attacks in the city Elsewhere, Nato has said the spike in global food prices is a direct consequence of the war and not sanctions against Russia, as Moscow claims.
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg also says the alliance will continue to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the EU to strengthen its sanctions package against Russia.

| Urgent situation is developing in bunkers beneath the Azot chemical plant, where hundreds of civilians are taking shelter

