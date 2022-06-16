TLP Chief Saad Rizvi survives firing attack on his car in Karachi’s Landhi area

As reported, a firing attack on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s polling campus at Landhi No. 6 left several activists of TLP severely injured.

Meanwhile, a vehicle used by Ameer Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Allama Hafiz Muhammad Saad Hussain Rizvi was also fired upon by unidentified gunmen.

It was reported earlier that one person was killed and several others were injured as political parties clashed in the NA-240 constituency.