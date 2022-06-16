Two injured as fire breaks out in garment factory in Karachi

At least two persons sustained burn injuries as fire erupted in a garment factory located in Model Colony in Malir area of Karachi in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to details, fire started at the first floor of the three-storey garment factory which spread to other parts of the factory causing burn injuries to two persons.

Three fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control. Fire brigade sources said that the cause of fire is not yet known.