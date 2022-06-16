News Desk

Two new polio cases reported in North Waziristan

Two new poliovirus cases surfaced in North Waziristan on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in Pakistan to 10 this year.

According to Health Department, one case was reported from Dosali area and the other from Mir Ali. A 12-month-old boy in Dosali and 11-month-old boy in Mir Ali were found positive for the disease.

According to a preliminary report, both cases showed that the children had never received vaccination during the routine immunization drives for the poliovirus after their family turned away vaccinators.

It is pertinent to mention here that all the 10 children confirmed with polio virus as of June this year belong to North Waziristan.

