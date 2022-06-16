Vast scope of developing small businesses in GB

Lahore-There is a vast scope of developing small businesses in Gilgit Baltistan in the fields of mineral, agriculture and tourism. This was stated by Hashim Raza, Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), at a meeting with a delegation of the Gilgit Baltistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GBCCI) led by its President Ashfaq Ahmed. Speaking on this occasion, Hashmi Raza said that present government was giving special priority to achieve economic prosperity through SME development across the country. SMEDA has been tasked to manage equitable development of small and medium businesses in all provinces, he said. President GBCCI Ashfaq Ahmed, expressing his views on this occasion, highlighted various kinds of businesses having potential of rapid growth in Gilgit Baltistan. He said that the province is known for its tourism potential, but the abundant resources of mineral and horticulture also have huge potential for trade and investment that can be explored by giving impetus to SME growth with easy access to finance. He expressed deep gratitude to the CEO for focusing attention on SME growth in Gilgit Baltistan and reiterated to continue a sustainable coordination with SMEDA to lay down an effective strategy in this regard.