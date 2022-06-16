Youth killed over property dispute

FAISALABAD – A youth was killed while his relative sustained injuries over a property dispute in City Jaranwala police station on Wednesday. A police spokesman said Ghulam Mustafa of Islam Pura had an old property dispute with Azam. Today, the accused, Azam, with his bother Qasim shot dead Ghulam Mustafa whereas his relative Arshad was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in a critical condition. The police took the body into custody and started investigation.