11 die as heavy rains, storms hit Punjab cities

Eleven people were killed in two rain-related incidents in Lahore and Sarai Alamgir on Friday.

After a long spell of heatwave in which temperatures were gone up as high as 48 degree Celsius though the much-awaited rain brought relief for the heat-stricken people but at the same time, the heavy wet showers brought miseries along with them.

The rain poured hard in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lalamusa, Laliyan, Dina, Nankana Sahib, Sangla Hill and Rawalakot.

The heavy rain proved both bane and boon for the citizens as a family of six was perished when their car lost control due to pounding rain and fell into a canal in Sarai Alamgir.

Rescue officials managed to take out the car from the canal after a hectic effort of 3 hours. They also fished out dead bodies of all six car riders who were drowned and shifted the bodies to a hospital.

The dead included one toddler and five adults. They were identified as: Saeed (23) Saif (2), Rashida Begum (70), Abida Parveen (50), Nadia (28) and Shaheen Akhtar (45).

They belonged to the same family and were residents of Kohar, Sarai Alamgir.

In another incident, at least five members of a family died in a wall collapse incident in Lahore amid gale-force winds in the city.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place in the Awan Market area of Lahore.

A man, his two sons and a daughter and a female relative of them were among the deceased.

“The family was asleep at the roof of their house when a newly-constructed wall of an adjoining house fell over them, burying six persons under the debris,” said Rescue 1122.

The rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved two dead bodies from the rubble.

Four other persons were rescued in injured condition and rushed to a hospital where three of them succumbed to their wounds.