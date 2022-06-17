Agencies

2,500 kg bags of govt flour recovered, one held

MULTAN – District administration has launched crackdown against government stockpiling of flour and recovered bags of 2500 kg government flour from a house by arresting an accused.

The Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood along with Food department carried out the operation here on Thursday. District Food Controller (DFC) also sealed Saifal flour mills which was involved in supplying flour. A fine of Rs 100,000 was also imposed on the mill administration for supplying flour to accused Sajid. AC City said that the seized government flour will be sold into the open market adding that the flour mill management has provided government flour to the hoarders through counterfeiting. He further said that the inspection of all flour mills was being ensured on the directions of Deputy Commissioner. Each rupee of government subsidy will reach the deserving people. Meanwhile, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has raided against crust (papad) factories and imposed Rs 1,80,000 fine to three factories over preparation of unhygienic kids food items. The operations were carried out in Jalalpur Pirwala and Bahawalpur road areas led by Director Operations PFA Mubashir Rehman. The teams also disposed of 100 liters of rancid oil and 15 kg of prohibited ingredients over violation.

PFA disposes of 100 litres rancid oil, 15 kg prohibited items, imposes heavy fines

Rs 80,000 fine was imposed to a factory in Basti Karimabad for using rancid oil in frying papad. The Insect infestation in frying area and lack of food grade certificate for packing was found during raid. Likewise, two papad factories were fined Rs 50,000 each for poor sanitation arrangements. Factories were fined for not labeling raw materials and not cleaning machinery properly. Director General PFA Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the mixing in papad and confectionery items affects the health of children and added that action against adulterants will continue without any dissemination.

 

