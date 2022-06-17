30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan marked

ISLAMABAD – A special event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan was held here on Thursday at the Parliament House.

While addressing the gathering, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi congratulated the government and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on three decades of independence.

“What makes this moment special is that it also marks 30 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan,” said deputy chairman Senate. This is indeed a milestone that will only further strengthen the friendly ties between our two nations, he added.

He said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have always extended close cooperation in all areas and their frequent high-level parliamentary exchanges show that both nations greatly value this partnership.

He said that Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with Azerbaijan in its engagements with Armenia, and they would continue to lend their full support to Azerbaijan in other areas. He also commended President Ilham Aliyev’s efforts in pushing for peace and mutual development.

Senator Afridi extended his sincere gratitude to Azerbaijan for its support to Pakistan on the Indian Held Kashmir issue.

He emphasised that trade and economic cooperation were Pakistan’s top priority. “We must work closely to enhance our trade volume which has a lot of potential, particularly in the fields of energy, defence, agriculture and natural resources,” he underscored.

He also called for working towards ease of business and tourism through collaboration between two governments.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov underscored the need for more close collaboration between the two sides. He said that Pakistan was an important country. “We want to broaden the already strong fraternal ties in diverse sectors.”

The event was attended by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani and senators including Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Ms Fawzia Arshad, Mushtaq Ahmed, Ms Falak Naz, and Faisal Saleem Rehman besides others.