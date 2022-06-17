All-out efforts to eradicate dengue, says Salman

Lahore – Punjab Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique said on Thursday that not a single case of monkeypox had been reported across country until now.

He was presiding over a meeting here at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) to review measures taken by the Health Department against various diseases. Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, Director EPI Dr Mukhtar Awan, Director CDC Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi and other officers were present. Additional Secretary Dr Asim Altaf, DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir and other program managers briefed the provincial minister on details of health measures.

During the meeting, measures to control diseases like corona, polio, dengue, monkeypox, heat stroke, malaria, measles, pneumonia, seasonal influenza, smog, AIDS, cancer, TB, hepatitis and other diseases were reviewed.

Kh Salman Rafique said that dengue situation in Punjab had been reviewed in detail, adding that Punjab Health Department was utilising all means to eradicate polio.

He said that integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Health (IRMNCH) programme was taking precautionary measures to protect two-year-old children from various diseases since their birth.

He said that free diagnosis and treatment facilities were being provided to registered patients of Hepatitis, TB and AIDS in Punjab, adding that Hepatitis, TB and AIDS centers would be increased across the province.

The provincial minister said that directions had been issued to fill the vacancies in various health programmes, adding efforts were being made to provide better health facilities to people of Punjab.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, the people of the province would be given relief in the health sector, asserting that better health facilities would be ensured by reaching out to the people in remote areas of Punjab.