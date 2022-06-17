Anti-dengue measures reviewed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Deputy Commissioner Lieutenant (retd) Sohail Ashraf chaired a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue in his office here on Thursday and reviewed the anti-dengue measures. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaisar Abbas Rind, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Bilal Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Muhammad Umar Maqbool and other officers from different departments attended the meeting. The DC directed different departments to gear up surveillance against dengue as collective efforts were required to stop breeding of larvae. He asked the assistant commissioners to hold Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meetings on regular basis and review performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue measures. He said the officers of departments concerned should remain active in the field to achieve the desired results of anti-dengue campaign. He warned that stern action would be taken against officials for showing poor performance in this regard. During the meeting, District Coordinator for Epidemics Control Dr Zulqarnain gave a detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor surveillance and informed that action was also being taken against shopkeepers for not maintaining cleanliness.