Attock police arrest 2 accused in kidnapping case

Attock – Police have arrested two accused who had allegedly kidnapped a teenage girl from the jurisdiction of Attock City police station.

Shah Rukh Khan r/o Nowshera told police that his mother along with his sister had come to Baba Tawakal Shah Ziarat Attock.

While waiting for a rickshaw, Aamir, Shahid and Salman all residents of Jahangira reached there in their car and at gunpoint kidnapped his sister. Police taking prompt action arrested Aamir and Shahid and sent them behind the bars.

On the other hand, police could not arrest the accused who had raped and killed a 10-year-old girl in village Faqeerabad three days ago. Residents of the village took out a protest rally and threatened to block GT Road if the culprit was not arrested.

It is worth mentioning that 10-year-old Hadia Bibi was raped and later strangulated to death by her teacher Qari Ikram and threw her dead body near graveyard of the village and escaped from the crime scene.

On the day of occurrence, Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mangal, RPO Imran Ahmar, DPO Umer Salamat and DC Attock Muhammad Zulqarnain visited the crime scene. Different teams were also constituted but till the filing of this report, no arrest was made.

