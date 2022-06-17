Avenfield reference: IHC adjourns hearing till June 23

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday couldn’t complete arguments in a plea filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz against the sentence in the Avenfield reference.

A two-member divisional bench of the IHC comprising of Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani took up the case.

During the proceedings, Amjad Pervaiz, the counsel of Maryam Nawaz while presenting his arguments said that the trial court had testified to eight witnesses on January 18, 2018. He said that charges were not framed against all accused instead the NAB changed its case.

Amjad Pervaiz, the counsel of Maryam Nawaz couldn’t complete his arguments and will continue in the next hearing.

The lawyer further said that he appeared before the court due to the four to the five-month difference in the trust deed and the trust deed bears the signatures of Maryam Nawaz, her husband Captain (r) Safdar, Waqar Ahmad and Jermy Freeman but the anti-graft watchdog didn’t probe Waqar Ahmad and Jermy Freeman.

He said that the Supreme Court was informed why this trust deed was created, adding that Hussain Nawaz has two wives and the trust deed would be used in case of any issue.

He said that the NAB had not told him who was the real owner and who was benamdar of the property in its original reference. But the bureau had claimed here that Nawaz Sharif was the real owner of the property and it was in the name of Hussain Nawaz.

He said the NAB s stance was changed in the supplementary reference. The defence objected to it and prayed the court during the trial to again frame charges against his client, the lawyer said.

He further argued that confused and mixed charges were framed against the accused. The charge sheet which was provided to the defence had not mentioned any trust deed.

The court noted that the trust deed had been mentioned in the charge which was mentioned to the bench. Maryam s lawyer said that the investigation was miss-led from reference to the indictment, adding that the top court had raised questions and given directions on it.

Justice Kayani remarked that the investigation was not completed at the time which was mentioned by the lawyer. Amjad Pervaiz said his client was included in the investigation on the basis of only hear and say, and the original documents were never shared with them.

The lawyer said that the court had to view the legal worth of the trust deed on the basis of which Maryam Nawaz was convicted. He said that the NAB had engaged Robert and the law firm in the investigation but Jerry Freeman was not included in the process.

The court later adjourned the hearing till June 23.