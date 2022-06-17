Beyoncé enthrals fans as she announces new album ‘Renaissance’

LONDON – Beyoncé announced her first solo album Renaissance after six years as she teased the title and release date on social platforms.

The Crazy in Love hit-maker’s seventh album will come out on July 29th 2022 and would be consisting of more than one part.

The 40-year-old previously removed her profile photos from all her social media accounts including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube sparking rumours that she will announce her album soon.