Beyoncé enthrals fans as she announces new album ‘Renaissance’

LONDON – Beyoncé announced her first solo album Renaissance after six years as she teased the title and release date on social platforms.
The Crazy in Love hit-maker’s seventh album will come out on July 29th 2022 and would be consisting of more than one part.
The 40-year-old previously removed her profile photos from all her social media accounts including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube sparking rumours that she will announce her album soon.

