Staff Reporter

Bilawal meets Saudi envoy, UNHCR deputy chief

ISLAMABAD     –    Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday held a meeting with Saudi Arabian ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed A. Al-Malkiy. During the, the FM exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest. “(We) agreed to enhance bilateral economic cooperation with particular focus on trade & investment,” the FM tweeted later. Meanwhile, Deputy UN High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly T. Clements called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as part of her visit to Pakistan. Discussions were focused on the Afghan refugee situation and the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and UNHCR, said a foreign ministry statement. The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of sustained engagement by the international community in support of Afghan refugees as well as for the provision of humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan.  He underscored that the new humanitarian situations emerging around the world must not divert the global attention away from the needs of millions of Afghans. Both sides agreed to continue working closely for the provision of necessary assistance to Afghan refugees, and the implementation of sustainable solutions for their well-resourced, safe and dignified return.

