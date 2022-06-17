By-polls schedule announced on vacant NA seat after Aamir Liaquat’s death

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the schedule for a by-election on Karachi’s National Assembly seat, NA-245, which fell vacant after the death of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The 50-year-old televangelist passed away on last Thursday. The news of his untimely death sent shock waves across the country.

As per the schedule issued by ECP, the by-polls will be held on July 27, while the candidates can submit their nomination papers from June 22 to 24.