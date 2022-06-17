News Desk

By-polls schedule announced on vacant NA seat after Aamir Liaquat’s death

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the schedule for a by-election on Karachi’s National Assembly seat, NA-245, which fell vacant after the death of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The 50-year-old televangelist passed away on last Thursday. The news of his untimely death sent shock waves across the country.

As per the schedule issued by ECP, the by-polls will be held on July 27, while the candidates can submit their nomination papers from June 22 to 24.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

First ship carrying Hajj pilgrims arrives in Jeddah from Sudan

National

PM directs PTA to implement new system to block spam messages from July

National

FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan’s Action Plans and authorizes an on-site visit

National

Pakistan remains on FATF’s grey list despite achieving target set forth by FATF

National

US Consul general vows to enhance cooperation with Punjab govt

National

Sindh announces closure of markets by 9pm

National

No speculation should be made about removal or stay of Pakistan in grey list of FATF: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Lahore

Injured PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz shifted to Services Hospital Lahore

Islamabad

Pakistan is our important partner in region: US State Department

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 98 coronavirus cases, 1 death in 24 hours

1 of 8,397

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More