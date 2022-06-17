COAS Bajwa terms completion of FATF action plans a great achievement

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has termed the completion of the action plans of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) a great achievement for Pakistan.

According to a tweet of the media wing of the Pak army—Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR)—Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday, Army Chief Gen Bajwa has also declared it a monumental effort paving way for whitelisting.

In the tweet, the Pak army chief also said that the core cell at GHQ which steered the national effort and the civil-military team which synergised the implementation of the action plan made it possible, and made Pakistan proud.