News Desk

COAS Bajwa terms completion of FATF action plans a great achievement

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has termed the completion of the action plans of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) a great achievement for Pakistan.

According to a tweet of the media wing of the Pak army—Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR)—Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday, Army Chief Gen Bajwa has also declared it a monumental effort paving way for whitelisting.

In the tweet, the Pak army chief also said that the core cell at GHQ which steered the national effort and the civil-military team which synergised the implementation of the action plan made it possible, and made Pakistan proud.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

First ship carrying Hajj pilgrims arrives in Jeddah from Sudan

National

PM directs PTA to implement new system to block spam messages from July

National

FATF acknowledges completion of Pakistan’s Action Plans and authorizes an on-site visit

National

By-polls schedule announced on vacant NA seat after Aamir Liaquat’s death

National

Pakistan remains on FATF’s grey list despite achieving target set forth by FATF

National

US Consul general vows to enhance cooperation with Punjab govt

National

Sindh announces closure of markets by 9pm

National

No speculation should be made about removal or stay of Pakistan in grey list of FATF: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Lahore

Injured PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz shifted to Services Hospital Lahore

Islamabad

Pakistan is our important partner in region: US State Department

1 of 8,397

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More