Commissioner directs to take strict action against dengue SOPs violators

RAWALPINDI – Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal Thursday directed the officials to take strict action against those not cooperating with anti-dengue surveillance teams. Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he said, “As the prevailing weather was most suitable for breeding dengue larvae, there is a need to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of larvae during the season.” Mengal directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larva and its eradication. He asked the concerned officials to conduct field visits regularly to check the performance of the anti-dengue teams, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Meanwhile, the health official on the occasion briefed the meeting that during the last one week, the district health authority, in collaboration with other departments, had registered six FIRs, sealed six premises, Challaned 52, issued notices to 275 and a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.