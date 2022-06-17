Staff Reporter

DC for early completion of development projects

SUKKUR – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saifullah Abro on Thursday emphasised that the timetable of completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work. He was presiding over a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner office here which reviewed the on-going development work. He also warned that no dereliction would be tolerated in this regard. He directed the officials concerned to maintain effective financial discipline. The deputy commissioner stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilized. He said that delay in development projects caused inconvenience to the people and that this would not be tolerated. DC Abro stressed that the projects should be completed at the earliest.

