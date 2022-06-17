Docs perform 1st angioplasty sans using contrast injection

Peshawar – Doctors at the Institute of Cardiology have succeeded in performing angioplasty of kidney patients without subjecting them to contrast injection.

A contrast injection poses the risk of kidney failure when it is used in angioplasty, angiography and bypass surgery of kidney patients.

A spokesman for the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology said that a stent was installed to a 83-year-old female kidney patient without administering her contrast injection for the first time at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology.

The spokesman said that contrast injection is required in angioplasty and angiography. However, the doctors have become able to perform the treatment on kidney patients without the use of this injection that poses threat to them.