Our Staff Reporter

Docs perform 1st angioplasty sans using contrast injection

Peshawar – Doctors at the Institute of Cardiology have succeeded in performing angioplasty of kidney patients without subjecting them to contrast injection.

A contrast injection poses the risk of kidney failure when it is used in angioplasty, angiography and bypass surgery of kidney patients.

A spokesman for the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology said that a stent was installed to a 83-year-old female kidney patient without administering her contrast injection for the first time at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology.

The spokesman said that contrast injection is required in angioplasty and angiography. However, the doctors have become able to perform the treatment on kidney patients without the use of this injection that poses threat to them.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PM ‘will take nation into confidence on worst ever’ PTI-IMF deal

Islamabad

Oil prices raised as per PTI govt-IMF deal: Maryam

Islamabad

Pakistan needs to explore world to end isolation, says Bilawal

Karachi

Murtaza Wahab bans littering, orders cleaning of storm water drains

Karachi

Sindh to plant palm trees on 1000 acres land in Thatta

Islamabad

Thousands of Pakistani pilgrims will be facilitated under KSA’s ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative: PM

Karachi

2 killed, many injured in cement boiler blast

Karachi

KMC decides to celebrate Pakistan’s Diamond Jubilee 2022 in style

National

One dead, several injured in Karachi’s NA-240 by-poll

Karachi

DC orders staffs’ training to achieve anti polio campaign target

1 of 1,768

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More