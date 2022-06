In remarks on the occasion, President of Ports Authority Omer bin Talal Hariri said that all necessary measures were taken by the authority to receive sea pilgrims to make their journey a comfort, citing the launch of five new terminals; adding 54 counters at the arrival terminal inside the port to bring to 74 the number of counters; four checking devices affiliated to the Borders Guard aiming to reduce time and effort; and increasing the number of buses at the parking lot to reach 19 from eight.