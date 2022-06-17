From wheat production to the flour crisis
|Wheat harvesting has been completed in the country and the current production has fallen far short of the national requirement due to which wheat will now be imported. It is as if at that time we will have wheat available from abroad at high prices. The government will also have to pay a huge subsidy from the exchequer to provide imported wheat flour mills at a fixed subsidized price. The whole situation is also going to have an effect on flour. There are strong fears that in the near future the price of flour will not only increase but also a crisis situation may arise.
The country is in dire need of solid and effective agricultural policies to harmonize wheat production with national needs. The amount that the government has given this year for the subsidy of imported wheat, if this amount is given to the agriculture sector for next year, then the cultivation of wheat can definitely increase. Providing farmers with cheap fertilizer, cheap electricity and cheap petrol and diesel can boost their morale. Increasing production can be made possible by taking steps to alleviate water scarcity. In fact, the agriculture sector needs urgent attention from the government to prevent the growing food crisis in the country from escalating.
MUHAMMAD SHAFIQUE,
Islamabad.