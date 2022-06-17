From wheat production to the flour crisis

Wheat harvesting has been completed in the country and the current production has fallen far short of the national requirement due to which wheat will now be imported. It is as if at that time we will have wheat available from abroad at high prices. The government will also have to pay a huge subsidy from the exchequer to provide imported wheat flour mills at a fixed subsidized price. The whole situation is also going to have an effect on flour. There are strong fears that in the near future the price of flour will not only increase but also a crisis situation may arise.