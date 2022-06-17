Our Staff Reporter

Front man of Buzdar’s principal secretary arrested in Rs 9.4m bribery case

Lahore court hands over Waseem Tariq to ACE on 3-day physical remand

LAHORE   –   A court in Lahore on Thursday handed over Waseem Tariq, an alleged front man of former chief minister Usman Buzdar’s Principal Secretary Tahir Khursheed, to the Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on three-day physical remand in a Rs 9.4 million bribery case.

The ACE officials produced Chief Engineer Waseem Tariq, a Grade-20 officer of the Communication and Works Department, before a judicial magistrate at district courts.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused was arrested on charges of receiving Rs9.4 million as bribe from a contractor. He pleaded with the court for physical remand of the accused for investigations. At this, the court handed over the accused to the ACE on three-day physical remand and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand period. It is pertinent to mention here that the ACE had on June 15 arrested Waseem Tariq after registering a case against him under section  5(2) 47 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947.

