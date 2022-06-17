FUUAST awards 6 PhDs, 6 MPhils and 5 MS degrees

KARACHI – Graduate and Research Management Council (GRMC) of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) has endorsed to award six PhD, six MPhil and five MS degrees to the successful students. The decision was taken in the 3rd session of GRMC’s 49th meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Athar Ata, FUUAST spokesperson said on Thursday.

Head of the Science and Technologies Department, Dr Muhammad Zahid, Head of Faculty of Business, Commerce and Economics, Dr Masood Mushkoor Siddiqui, Department of Urdu’s Dr Yasmeen Sultana, Head of the Department of Mathematical Sciences Dr Maryam Sultana, and Department of Electrical Engineering’s Dr Rahatullah attended the meeting as members while Head of Pharmacy Dr Mahajabeen as Observer, Acting Registrar Dr Zarina Ali as Secretary, In-charge GRMC Rashida Khatun, and Samia Babar were also in attendance. In the meeting, six students of the Islamabad Campus were awarded PhD degrees including Almas (Islamic), Rabia Saghir, Amir Mustafa (Economics), Zakaullah, Muhammad Amanullah Khan, and Sajida Kanwal (Urdu).

Similarly, six students of the Islamabad Campus were awarded MPhil degrees including Sidrah Hadi, Riaz Hussain Shah (Biochemistry), Muhammad Saad (Mass Communication), Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Asad, Bakhtiar Bano (Arabic), and Mohammad Akram (Urdu).

Moreover, five students of Islamabad Campus were awarded MS degrees including Ayesha Zahid, Kamran Tariq (Business Management) Mohammad Akram (Urdu), Asif Hussain, Saira Batool and Mohammad Saad (Computer Science).