MATEEN HAIDER

Govt gave best budget to nation in prevailing situation, says PM

Islamabad – Adviser to the PM on Political Affairs Amir Muqam called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. former Minister Sardar Yousaf was also present in the meeting. PM said socio-economic welfare of the common man was top priority of the government. Former Chief Minister/Governor Mehtab Abbasi also called on the PM and discussed with him issues related to KP. Senator Javed Abbasi was also present in the meeting. Senior PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif also called on the PM and discussed with him political situation in the country. Talking to all leaders PM Shehbaz Sharif said PML-N government gave best budget to the nation in the prevailing economic situation and hoped present government would complete its tenure and there would be no early polls.

 

