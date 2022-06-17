ICT police to provide CPEC-level security to Chinese

ISLAMABAD – Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan chaired a meeting to chalk out a security plan for Chinese nationals residing in the federal capital, a statement said on Thursday.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, Islamabad police has recently established a dedicated Foreigners Security Cell to ensure safety of all Chinese nationals working on the CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the capital on the pattern of CPEC security.

It was decided that Chinese-speaking Pakistani citizens will be hired to assist the Chinese nationals working on non-CPEC projects for their security.

On the occasion, the IG directed Deputy IG (Security) Hassan Raza to regularly monitor implementation of the decisions made in the meeting. It was decided that a special desk will be established at the Safe City and Police Services Centre for Chinese nationals.

The respective station house officers (SHOs) will maintain a record of all Chinese nationals residing in their jurisdictions. The Chinese nationals were requested to provide details regarding their residences and movement to the respective police stations and register on arrival in Islamabad with the special desk.

The IG also directed the DIG (Security) to visit the areas where the Chinese nationals are residing and meet them in person. Additional guards will be deputed in such areas along with the installation of CCTV cameras.

Personnel of Eagle Squad of Islamabad Police will also ensure regular patrolling in such areas besides ensuring scrutiny of the private guards hired by Chinese nationals or their employers, the statement said.

When contacted on phone, an inspector of Islamabad Police told Gwadar Pro that the Foreigners Security Cell had already been operationalised headed by a Superintendent of Police (SP).