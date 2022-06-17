Our Staff Reporter

Illegal clinics, laboratories, medical stores sealed

QUETTA – Secretary Health Balochistan, Saleh Mohammad Nasir on Thursday sealed several clinics, medical stores and laboratories during a raid conducted in the downtown area of Quetta city.

Additional Secretary Health Hafeezullah Aghur , Chairman Balochistan Chief Minister’s Special Committee for Health Dr. Naseem Katkizai, Chief Drug Inspector Zahid Salik, Senior Drug Inspectors Hafiz Mahmood Al Hassan were accompanied with the Secretary.

The laboratories sealed were included National Laboratory, Ayaz Laboratory and Dawood Laboratory as they did not have the pathologists; besides, Child Care Nursery and Shifa Baby Care Center were also sealed on account of absence of the doctors.

During a surprise visit, the secretary stressed that photos and videos of the staff of laboratories and nurseries will be preserved as record to end illegal health business, playing with the lives of dwellers in Quetta.

Health Secretary Saleh Mohammad Nasir has expressed his displeasure over the presence of nursery and medical store in the residential flats. He, on the occasion directed Dr Naseem Katkizai, Chairman Balochistan Special Committee for Health Department, to pay visits on a daily basis and ensure availability of doctors in laboratories and nurseries.

“Strict action should be taken against laboratories and nurseries being run without doctors, because such unconscionable people are a menace to the society,” Secretary warned that if anyone de-seals sealed clinics, strict action should be taken against them as per law.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

DC for early completion of development projects

Karachi

Power shortfall decreases to 310 Megawatt: HESCO Spokesman

Karachi

FUUAST awards 6 PhDs, 6 MPhils and 5 MS degrees

Karachi

Goods transporters suspend nationwide operations after fuel hike

Islamabad

PM ‘will take nation into confidence on worst ever’ PTI-IMF deal

Islamabad

Oil prices raised as per PTI govt-IMF deal: Maryam

Islamabad

Pakistan needs to explore world to end isolation, says Bilawal

Karachi

Murtaza Wahab bans littering, orders cleaning of storm water drains

Karachi

Sindh to plant palm trees on 1000 acres land in Thatta

Islamabad

Thousands of Pakistani pilgrims will be facilitated under KSA’s ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative: PM

1 of 1,244

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More