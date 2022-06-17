Imran Mukhtar

Imran gives countrywide protest call against inflation, fuel hike on 19th

ISLAMABAD   –   Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday gave a call to his party workers and supporters asking them to come out on roads on the evening of Sunday (June 19) to protest against inflation and hike in fuel prices.

In a video message, he called on his supporters to come out from their homes to hold protest demonstrations countrywide at 9 pm on June 19. He further said that he would like to talk to them on the inflation issue and address them via video ink, through big screens installed in various cities, at 10 pm on the same day.

“I want from you to come out for a peaceful protest in your cities,” he said, adding that he wanted to give a message that why the ruling coalition conspired against his government when they were incapable of running the country.

Khan questioned why the ruling parties derailed the country that was on the right direction when he was in the office of prime minister. “Now you are saying that mines were laid for us.” He reiterated his stance that the ruling coalition seized power only to protect its theft and looted money. “Now they are saying that price hikes are due to international inflation.”

Khan invited the people, especially women and the other political parties to join his protest. “Peaceful protest is our right and our Constitution gives us this right.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

DC for early completion of development projects

Karachi

Power shortfall decreases to 310 Megawatt: HESCO Spokesman

Karachi

FUUAST awards 6 PhDs, 6 MPhils and 5 MS degrees

Karachi

Goods transporters suspend nationwide operations after fuel hike

Islamabad

PM ‘will take nation into confidence on worst ever’ PTI-IMF deal

Islamabad

Oil prices raised as per PTI govt-IMF deal: Maryam

Islamabad

Pakistan needs to explore world to end isolation, says Bilawal

Karachi

Murtaza Wahab bans littering, orders cleaning of storm water drains

Karachi

Sindh to plant palm trees on 1000 acres land in Thatta

Islamabad

Thousands of Pakistani pilgrims will be facilitated under KSA’s ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative: PM

1 of 10,529

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More