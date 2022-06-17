Imran gives countrywide protest call against inflation, fuel hike on 19th

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday gave a call to his party workers and supporters asking them to come out on roads on the evening of Sunday (June 19) to protest against inflation and hike in fuel prices.

In a video message, he called on his supporters to come out from their homes to hold protest demonstrations countrywide at 9 pm on June 19. He further said that he would like to talk to them on the inflation issue and address them via video ink, through big screens installed in various cities, at 10 pm on the same day.

“I want from you to come out for a peaceful protest in your cities,” he said, adding that he wanted to give a message that why the ruling coalition conspired against his government when they were incapable of running the country.

Khan questioned why the ruling parties derailed the country that was on the right direction when he was in the office of prime minister. “Now you are saying that mines were laid for us.” He reiterated his stance that the ruling coalition seized power only to protect its theft and looted money. “Now they are saying that price hikes are due to international inflation.”

Khan invited the people, especially women and the other political parties to join his protest. “Peaceful protest is our right and our Constitution gives us this right.”