Journey of development was halted due to criminal negligence in last 4 years: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the authorities to start Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project soon.

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of ongoing construction projects of National Highway Authority in Islamabad, the prime minister also directed to start work on Karakoram Highway’s Thaha Kot-Rai Kot Section, Babusar Tunnel and Khuzdar Kuchlak Road at the earliest.

The prime minister said procedure for awarding contracts for projects should be made more transparent.

He said the country cannot afford further stalemate in development projects. The prime minister said development journey in the last four years was halted due to criminal negligence. He asked the concerned quarters to get assistance from Pakistani embassies for verification of international companies.

He said it is the responsibility of the concerned agencies to make every effort to save the time and money of the country and the nation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved formation of a committee to improve the procurement process.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Asad Mehmood, Advisor to the Prime Minister Uhad Cheema, Chairman NHA and concerned senior officials.

The prime minister was apprised of the details regarding the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project.

The meeting was informed that M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is an important section of Karachi-Peshawar Motorway, the work on which was stalled due to slowness of the previous government. The 306 km long six lane motorway will pass through six districts with 15 interchanges. The establishment of the motorway will reduce travel time as well as save fuel and facilitate access to Karachi ports for exports from all over Pakistan. Work on the project will start within six months and will be completed in 2.5 years.

Regarding 250 km Karakoram Highway (Thaha Kot Rai Kot Section), the meeting was informed that work is underway on its feasibility report which will be completed within seven months, which will increase the flow of commercial traffic between Pakistan and China.

With reference to Babusar Tunnel, the meeting was informed that apart from the tunnel, a complete section of 66 km road would be constructed and the existing road would be rehabilitated. Snow galleries will also be built on this section of the highway for smooth flow of traffic during winter snowfall. The prime minister termed the project as crucial for the promotion of tourism in the Northern Areas and directed to complete the project in accordance with international standards.

The prime minister was also briefed in detail about the procurement procedure. The prime minister formed a nine-member committee to formulate comprehensive proposals to improve and streamline the procurement process. The committee will consist of Federal Minister for Communications, Minister for Housing, MD PPRA, and Chairman PEC. The prime minister directed the committee to submit its action plan within a month.