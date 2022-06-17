Staff Reporter

KBBA chief thanks CM Sindh for hockey astroturf funds in SAU

LAHORE -Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan has expressed gratitude to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for allocating funds for hockey astroturf in Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Tando Jam in the budget of next financial year 2022-23. “This is not only an exemplary initiative of the Sindh government for the promotion of national sport but also a gift to the sport and the players.  SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mohammad Murree and Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada also played an important role in it. I also put my sincere efforts that will surely benefit Sindh players in the long run,” said Ghulam Muhammad Khan. He announced that the sports organizers of Karachi are also grateful to the CM Sindh for this great achievement and Secretary Sports Akhtar Inayat Bhargari, who played a pivotal role in resolving the long-standing issues of laying hockey turf in the university.

