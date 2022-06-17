KP CM directs for public awareness on development schemes

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, presiding over an important meeting on Thursday, reviewed progress so far made on development projects under various provincial departments.

The forum was informed that at present, hundreds of development projects worth billions of rupees were in the final stages of completion whereas a number of new projects were also ready for implementation on ground.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

While briefing about the details of development projects, the participants were informed that important projects under the Irrigation Department include construction of Shaktu Dam and Latamber Dam, Barwai Irrigation Scheme, raising of Baran Dam and others.

Similarly, under the Energy & Power Department various projects were of vital importance including 11MW Karora Hydro Power Project, 10MW Jabori Hydro Power Project and 40MW Koto Hydro Power Project.

The forum was also briefed about the dozens of development projects in education sector including Government Girls Degree College Rojaya, Government Degree College Baka Khel, Degree College Gadizai Pir Baba, Girls Degree College Shabqadar, Girls Degree College Mandani, Girls Degree College Khal, Degree College Latambar, Public Library Karak, Girls Degree College Bara, Girls Degree College Shakardar, Degree College Parachinar, Girls Degree College Jalaka Aorakzai and others.

Similarly important projects of Sports & Tourism Sector include upgradation and rehabilitation of Sports Complex Khar, provision of Hockey Turf in various sports complex and up-gradation of Tirah Cricket Stadium.

The meeting was further informed that important projects of Health Sector include Bacha Khan Medical College Phase-II, establishment of Orthopaedic and Spine Surgery at Hayatabad Medical Complex, establishment of Cardiology Unit and Burn & Trauma Centre at District Headquarter Hospital Batkhela and Bannu Medical College Phase-II.

Similarly, construction of Patrak to Thall Kumrat Road, dualisation of Sherkot Hangu section of provincial highway, dualisation of highway from Aziz Bhatti Chowk to Jawad Chowk etc are important development projects of communication and works department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to devise a strategy with the assistance of information department to create awareness amongst the public regarding development projects and reform initiatives of the provincial government.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government had gone all-out to ensure human development during last four years adding that the benefits of development projects and reform initiatives taken by the provincial government should reach to the general public without any delay.

He directed the authorities, especially concerned ministers and administrative secretaries, to take immediate steps to remove the hurdles in the completion of certain development projects. He made it clear that no compromise would be made on the timely completion of development projects. He further directed the administrative secretaries to pay special attention to the issues which affect the service delivery within their departments.