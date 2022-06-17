KP Excise Dept so far recovers Rs3b revenue

Peshawar – Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaliq-ur-Rehman, while describing the revenue recovery rate of the Excise Department satisfactory, said that the Excise Department has so far recovered more than Rs3 billion while efforts are being intensified in this regard.

He expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting on Revenue Recovery Review at Directorate General of ET&NC Department at Peshawar. On the occasion, Secretary Excise Haider Iqbal was also present who directed the concerned authorities to utilise all resources to ensure revenue targets.

The meeting was also attended by Director Revenue Syed Alamin, Director Peshawar Region Javed Khilji, Director Malakand Region Eid Badshah, Director Hazara Region Andalib Naz, Director South Region Hayat Khan, Director Mardan Region Emad-ud-din and others.

Director Revenue Syed Alamin gave a detailed briefing on revenue recovery made so far and performance of district officers. The meeting was informed that the Excise Department has so far recovered more than Rs3 billion in revenue, which was declared satisfactory and instructions were issued on the spot to meet the shortfall.

Speaking on the occasion, Khaliq-ur-Rehman said that GIS based survey in Abbottabad and Nowshera has significantly improved the tax net while facilitating the taxpayers as well as improved transparency in the tax system. He said that the provincial government has approved a plan to digitize UIPT in Peshawar this year, which will significantly improve revenue further.