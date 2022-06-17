Long March Vandalism: PTI leaders granted interim bail till June 28

Anti-terrorism Court heard the case of vandalism by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in their long march to Islamabad. PTI leaders have been granted interim bail till June 28 by the court on Friday.

Several PTI workers were chanting slogans outside the court and hit out at the current government.

PTI lawyer Burhan Moazam Malik completed his arguments, while PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Dr Yasmin Rashid and others appeared before the court.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former ruling party’s leaders at the request of Shahdara police station under charges of damaging public property, torturing police officials, and creating chaos during the party’s long march to Islamabad on May 25.