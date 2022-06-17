Man involved in child pornography arrested in Quetta: FIA
QUETTA – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday claimed to have arrested a man involved in child pornography. According to a press release, FIA Quetta received a complaint that accused Ghulam Mustafa was sharing pornography content on the social media platform. The initial investigation confirmed the allegation as the mobile phone seized by the FIA after forensic report confirmed that it contained the illegal content. The FIA arrested the accused and started investigation.