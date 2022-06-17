Miftah not moving to Ministers’ Enclave

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that he has no intention of moving to Ministers’ Enclave. “I live in a home in F7. I have been assigned a home in ministers’ enclave but have never visited that home & have no intention of moving there,” said Finance Minister on twitter after a news circulating on media that he has ordered to spent huge amount on renovation of home located in minister’s enclave. He clarified that not a single penny had been spent on that house. “I have not taken a car from the govt nor do I take any petrol or salary” he added.