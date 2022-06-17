Minorities’ rights, places of worship to be protected, says CM Murad

KARACHI – A delegation of Catholic Board of Education led by Father Mario Rodrigues called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and discussed different issues, including repair of St Patrick’s Cathedral Church, Saddar Karachi.

Father Mario told the Chief Minister that St Patrick’s Church was built in 1818 now it needed some necessary repairs while the Chief Minister issued directives to his Principal Secretary Fayaz Jatoi to get it done through a scheme, said a statement on Thursday. Father Mario said that Catholic Board was running 40 schools in the city. He added that these schools were imparting quality education but due to some issues these schools were facing some financial issues. At this the Chief Minister said that he would direct the education department to resolve their issues on priority basis. Another issue which came under discussion was St Patrick’s high school building’s repair. Father Mario said that it was an old building and had been declared as heritage, therefore it could not be repaired without the permission of the heritage committee. The Chief Minister said that the school building would be repaired through Endowment Fund Trust by meeting all the required formalities on priority basis. Father Mario thanked the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for his unflinching support and patronage.

Work underway on Master Plan-2047 to modernise Karachi infrastructure: KDA DG

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah on Thursday said that work on the Master Plan-2047 was underway to fully modernise infrastructure of Karachi as per the international standards and its feasibility had been approved.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), said a spokesperson of the KDA. The quality of services and work of KDA for Karachi was recognised at the national level, Syed Ali Shah said, adding “We have to focus on the development of the city as well as the welfare of the citizens.” He said that KDA was playing its role by initiating projects to develop necessary infrastructure to support K-4 Project.

The KDA Chief said that the construction of ‘Food Street’ on Sea View had been appreciated by the civil society and the business community. The construction of Surjani Market on the pattern of the famous Junah Market, he said, would be executed near the 4K intersection Surjani Town. It will be a magnificent project in terms of business, including about 2000 shops, showrooms, parks, gyms, amusement parks and mosques, he added.

Syed advised the allottees of Surjani Town to immediately take over possession of their land and start the construction of houses, which will create employment opportunities for the locals. He also agreed to form a committee for that the business community could resolve issues related to KDA immediately. Shah assured that recommendation would be made for a representative of Karachi Chamber to be included in the governing body of KDA.

Referring to the BRT project, the DG KDA said that many buses were already running under the Green Line project and some more buses had also arrived for the Orange Line project, while work on the Red Line project would commence soon. All these projects would be fully facilitated by KDA, he said.

| St Patrick’s church, high school will be repaired, says Sindh CM