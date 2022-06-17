NA acknowledges Pakistan Sweet Homes’ services in making orphans useful citizens

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Thursday appreciated the services, being rendered by the Pakistan Sweet Homes, in accommodating, serving and making orphaned children useful citizens of society. “The process of establishing the Sweet Homes was started during the tenure of Pakistan People’s Party in 2009 with the adoption of one child, and now thousands of boys and girls are studying at dozens of such facilities across the country,” Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said. The Speaker made this observation while announcing presence of students of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Cadet College Larkana of Pakistan Sweet Homes in the visitors’ gallery. The House welcomed the visiting students by thumping desks. The students witnessed the House proceedings for quite some time. He said the founder of Pakistan Sweet Homes Zamurad Khan had the vision to set up such cadet colleges in every district of the country. “We appreciated the services of Zamurad Khan and assure our full support to him in advancing the welfare work.” The Speaker said Zamurad Khan had dedicated his entire life to this cause and today these children were studying in the best universities and colleges in the country.