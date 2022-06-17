NEPRA approves Rs1.55 per unit hike in power tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved a hike in the power tariff by Rs1.55 per unit.

According to the NEPRA, Discos had requested NEPRA for quarterly adjustments in electricity prices on which the authority, after scrutinizing the data, approved an increase of Rs 1.55 per unit for Discos customers with effect from July 2022.

It added that tariff adjustment would be effective for three months and would apply to all Discos customers except Lifeline and K-Electric customers.