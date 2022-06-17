Nepra imposes Rs10 million fine on Lesco for transformer collapse related fatality

ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs10 million on Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) on account of transformer collapse killing a women and injuring her daughter.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has also directed LESCO to provide compensation of Rs. 3.5 million to the bereaved family, said a spokesman NEPRA here Thursday. The regulator has imposed a fine of Rs.10 million on Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) on account of transformer collapse at Ichhra Bazar, Lahore on November 30, 2021 resultantly a woman died and her daughter got injured. NEPRA, upon receipt of reports of the subject incident, constituted a two-member Investigation Committee under Section 27A of NEPRA Act 1997.

The committee visited the area of incident, recorded the statements of the victim’s family, shopkeepers of the area, cross examined the LESCO officials/officers and conducted analysis of the damaged transformer. Based on findings of the report, the Authority issued a show cause notice to LESCO under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and subsequently provided an opportunity of hearing to LESCO.

Based on the evidence available on record, submissions of LESCO and relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the Authority concluded that LESCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual. The Authority has therefore, imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on LESCO. The Authority has directed LESCO to provide compensation of Rs. 3.5 million to the bereaved family and documentary evidence of the same shall be submitted to the Authority. The Authority has also instructed LESCO to ensure job to the dependent of the deceased family.