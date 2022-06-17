Nestlé Pakistan wins 1st Prize at Living Global Compact Best Practice Sustainability Awards 2021

ISLAMABAD PR – Nestlé Pakistan won the first prize at Living the Global Compact Best Practice Sustainability Awards 2021, for the sixth consecutive time, announced by local chapter of UN Global Compact Network, for its continuous commitment towards UNSDGs and the ten principles of the UNGC embedded in the way it conducts business.

“This recognition signifies Nestlé Pakistan’s commitment and dedication to the UNSDGs. As a signatory to the UN Global Compact for Ethical Business, we are committed to the communities for mutual growth and sustainability,” said Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nestlé Pakistan on the occasion.

“Nestlé believes in the philosophy of creating shared value (CSV). Our purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come, and hence CSV is embedded in our business model across ourvalue chain,” he added. Congratulating Nestlé Pakistan on winning the award, Fasihul Karim Siddiqi, Executive Director Global Compact Network Pakistan, said, “Nestlé’s commitment and efforts are completely aligned with UNGC principles of sustainable business practices in Pakistan. I congratulate Nestlé for promoting best practices in sustainability and aligning them with Sustainable Development Goals.”

Nestlé’s 2025 Sustainability Roadmap focuses on four pillars, Climate Change; Sustainable Packaging; Water Regeneration and Responsible Sourcing. Nestlé is working hard to achieve a waste-free future by ensuring that 100% of its packaging is recyclable or reusable by 2025 and remains committed to tackling climate change by reducing carbon emissions by 20% by 2025 and bringing them to net zero by 2050. Nestlé Pakistan also introduced paper straws across its entire ready-to-drink product range. The initiative has eliminated over 400 million plastic straws in 2021 alone,marking a breakthrough in its sustainable packaging transformation journey, in line with UN SDGs 12 and 13. Building on our continuous commitment on water preservation, Nestlé launched the Water Pledge in 2021 which builds on existing water stewardship efforts under theumbrella of Caring for Water-Pakistan (C4W-Pakistan) initiative launched in 2017.Under C4W, drip irrigation on 198 and installation of smart soil sensors on 455 acres has collectively helped an estimated water saving of 380,000 m3 of water, in line withUN SDG 6 and 17. Living the Global Compact Best Practices Sustainability Awards is organised by GlobalCompact Network Pakistan every year. The network is currently fortified with around 90 organisations in Pakistan.