News Desk

No new COVID-19 case reported in Balochistan in last 24 hours

Balochistan Health Department said that no new case of COVID-19 was reported in the province in the last 24 hours.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,523,164 people were screened for the virus till June 16 (Thursday). The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Balochistan stands at 35,506 as no new case was reported in the past 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there is one active coronavirus case in the province while 35,127 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus. At least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan.

