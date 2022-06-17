News Desk

No speculation should be made about removal or stay of Pakistan in grey list of FATF: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said no speculation should be made about the removal or stay of Pakistan in the grey list of FATF.

In a tweet on Friday, she said the statement of FATF meeting being held in Germany will be issued tonight and the details of this will be issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tomorrow.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar also said that pre-judging the outcome of FATF plenary meeting and speculative reporting in this regard should be avoided.

In a tweet on Friday, she said the FATF Plenary meetings are continuing in Berlin, Germany and FATF will issue a Public Statement after conclusion of the meetings tonight.

The Minister of State said a media briefing will also be held at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad tomorrow morning on the issue.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

US Consul general vows to enhance cooperation with Punjab govt

National

Sindh announces closure of markets by 9pm

Lahore

Injured PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz shifted to Services Hospital Lahore

Islamabad

Pakistan is our important partner in region: US State Department

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 98 coronavirus cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Lahore

Wall collapse kills five persons of same family in Lahore

Lahore

Weather turns pleasant as windstorm, rain lash Lahore

Islamabad

NEPRA approves Rs1.55 per unit hike in power tariff

Lahore

Afridi slams Mohammad Wasim for selecting Haris in ODIs

Islamabad

No new COVID-19 case reported in Balochistan in last 24 hours

1 of 8,396

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More