One dead, several injured in Karachi’s NA-240 by-poll

KARACHI – A man was killed and over a dozen other political workers wounded as the by-poll in Karachi’s NA-240 turned violent on Thursday. The major parties contesting the by-poll including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) accused each other’s workers of using arms, batons and stones during the clashes.

A 60-year-old Saifuddin Kaleem was brought dead at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center while at least seven wounded people including PSP leader and ex MPA Iftikhar Alam were also shifted to the hospital. The PSP claimed that deceased was their worker of Landhi Town.

The by-election on a seat fell vacant after demise of MQM-P’s Iqbal Muhammad Ali witnessed scuffle between the supporters of MQM-P, TLP and the PSP with all the three parties pointing fingers at each other. The MQM-P’s Rabita Committee condemned ‘miscreants’ PSP and TLP and said that both the parties tried to halt the election process. In a statement issued here, the Rabita Committee claimed that their workers were beaten up by the “goons” of the PSP and the TLP in Landhi’s UC-20, Korangi’s UC-23 and other places. “The personnel of law enforcement agencies remained silent spectators,” he added.

Separately, the PSP came up with the same charges against the MQM-P and the TLP particularly the latter and said that its central election office was attacked by the religious party. Chairman PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal said that their several workers were injured as they were attacked by “armed” TLP workers.

“They (TLP) had sensed their defeat during early hours of the voting that’s why they resorted to violence,” he added. TLP Spokesman Muhammad Ali said that their unarmed workers were attacked by the PSP “miscreants” lead by Syed Mustafa Kamal.

“The first incident of firing took place at Landhi No. 6 where the vehicle of Nazim-e-Ala Pakistan Allama Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi was attacked in which there TLP workers were severely injured,” he added. Muhammad Ali said that TLP Chief Allama Hafiz Saad Rizvi also visited the area to calm down the situation, adding that the PSP once again opened fire, causing severe injuries to two more TLP workers.

CM takes notice of firing incident in NA-240

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, taking serious notice of the firing incident in NA-240, said that nobody would be allowed to take law in his hands during the bye-election process.

The Chief Minister directed IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and Adl IG Karachi to take strict action against the persons involved in firing incident and skirmishes.

“We can’t allow anybody to disrupt the peaceful polling process,” he said.

The CM urged political parties participating in the bye-election to demonstrate responsible attitude. “We are political people and should not allow violence,” he urged.