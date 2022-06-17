Opp says POL price hike will push country towards ‘civil war’

| Treasury blames previous PTI govt for all mess | Alleges this was result of Imran regime’s disastrous policies

ISLAMABAD – The opposition on Thursday longed a strong protest in the Senate over ‘unprecedented’ hike in prices of fuel and rejected the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices by calling that the government’s decision would push the country towards ‘civil war.’

On the other hand, the treasury blamed the last PTI government for this mess and alleged that this was the result of the Imran Khan regime’s disastrous policies.

The opposition lawmakers, mostly belonging to PTI, protested in the house when the chair directed to resume budget debate on the Finance Bill 2022. PTI lawmakers rose from their seats and said that they should first be allowed to speak on the hike in fuel prices. The chair ruled that senators could talk about price hikes during their speeches.

There was complete pandemonium in the house when Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani gave the floor to the treasury Senator Irfan Siddiqui. The opposition resorted to sloganeering for some time, gathered in front of the main dais of the chair and then walked out of the house. At that time, the house echoed with the slogans of “this increase is unacceptable.”

Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem underlined that prices of petroleum products had been increased yet again in the darkness of night. He demanded that the finance minister and the other ministers should first come into the house before they start their speeches on budget and fuel prices. “Where are the ministers, where are they hiding, they should come and face the Parliament,” he said.

After peace resumed in the house, PML-N Senator Siddiqui said, “The only main reason for this sorry state of affairs is that political stability was not allowed to prevail in these 75 years.” He added that “petrol bomb” was also a result of this political instability.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad made an emotional speech and said that the government had increased Rs 84 and Rs 120 per litre prices of petrol and diesel respectively during the last 20 days. “I reject it… and this is tantamount to pushing the country towards civil war.” He called the increase as economic murder of the people.

PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry wondered what was wrong in conducting an inquiry into the allegation of his party that it was removed from government through a foreign conspiracy. JUI-F Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman chided the PTI and asked to give details of the watches and rings of Toshakhana, which prompted the opposition party senators to storm out of the Senate. After this, one of them pointed out a quorum. As the house lacked quorum, the chair adjourned the house till today.

Earlier, PTI again targeted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the house over the issuance of a poll schedule for a Senate seat from Sindh before being officially notified as vacant by the Upper House’s Secretariat.

PTI leader and former federal minister Azam Khan Swati while raising the issue in the house condemned the ECP’s action of issuing a schedule for election on a seat that fell vacant due to the death of PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro.

He said that it was the decorum and traditions of the house that the schedule should have been issued after a notification. “We must get rid of such an Election Commission and seek resignation from all of them (chief election commissioner and ECP members)”

Former prime minister and PPP leader Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani in his response criticized the trend of blaming institutions and said Mandhro was a PPP Senator and no one should try to take advantage of the matter.

“If there is a concern, it does not mean that you start criticizing institutions.” He underlined that the Senate secretariat can always communicate with the ECP. But it is inappropriate to play to the galleries, he added

He talked about the PTI’s claims about a foreign conspiracy and criticized the party for its frequent criticism against judiciary, ECP and the establishment. He added that then PTI government should have ordered an investigation at that time. Even the establishment has no objection over an inquiry right now, he also said. “We should protect the institution, respect the institution and abide by the Constitution.”

On this, the opposition leader Senator Waseem regretted that a point had been raised in good faith but this has taken the debate to another level. Chairman Senate Sanjrani directed the Senate secretary to write to the ECP conveying sentiments of the house to it.

He said the ECP should be asked to postpone the election and issue schedule after a notification by the Senate Secretariat.