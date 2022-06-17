Pakistan is our important partner in region: US State Department

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Thursday said that Pakistan is our important partner in the region.

Addressing a media briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that Secretary Blinken had an opportunity to sit down with his Pakistani counterpart in New York last month during which constructive discussion were held regarding the full range of issues, including the issue of food security.

He said that Pakistan is a partner of ours, and we will look to ways to advance that partnership in a manner that serves our interest and our mutual interests as well.