Pakistan remains on FATF’s grey list despite achieving target set forth by FATF

The global money laundering and terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has retained Pakistan on its grey list despite implementing all targets.

Maintaining the tradition of international compliance, Pakistan has achieved targets set forth by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with the support of Pakistan Army.

Pakistan proved to be a responsible state by implementing all the points and the Armed Forces of Pakistan also played a key role in this and ensured the implementation of all points in collaboration with the government and national institutions.

Pakistan Army also thwarted Indian conspiracy to black list Pakistan. Under FATF, 27 out of 27 points of terror financing and 7 out of 7 points of money laundering were implemented. The two action plans together contained 34 points.

This action plan based on anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing was completed after 4 years of continuous efforts. To move Pakistan from Gray List to White List in consultation with the government in this regard, on the orders of the Chief of Army Staff, a special cell headed by DGMO was set up in GHQ in 2019.

When the GHQ cell took charge of this task, there was progress on only 5 points. At that time, the cell created coordination mechanism between more than 30 departments, ministries and agencies and also made these departments, ministries and agencies to implement the mechanism.