News Desk

Pakistan reports 98 coronavirus cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported one death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,531,673. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,383 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 98 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 11,461 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 98 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.86 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Injured PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz shifted to Services Hospital Lahore

Islamabad

Pakistan is our important partner in region: US State Department

Lahore

Wall collapse kills five persons of same family in Lahore

Lahore

Weather turns pleasant as windstorm, rain lash Lahore

Islamabad

NEPRA approves Rs1.55 per unit hike in power tariff

Lahore

Afridi slams Mohammad Wasim for selecting Haris in ODIs

Islamabad

No new COVID-19 case reported in Balochistan in last 24 hours

Lahore

11 die as heavy rains, storms hit Punjab cities

Islamabad

US condemns Indian ruling party officials’ remarks on Prophet (PBUH)

Islamabad

Pakistan to receive edible oil shipment from Indonesia: PM Shehbaz

1 of 9,929

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More